BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A driver was rescued from a marsh in Burton Tuesday morning, according to the Burton Fire District.

Just after 11 a.m., fire crews rescued the driver stuck in a muddy area in the area of 1980 Trask Parkway. It’s unknown what caused the single-vehicle accident.

The motorist was transported to Beaufort Memorial with injuries. The severity of the injuries remains unknown at this time.

Traffic was delayed for nearly an hour while emergency crews worked to rescue the driver and clear the scene.