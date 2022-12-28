BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Burton Fire and Beaufort County EMS rescued a trapped driver after a crash Tuesday.

According to the Burton Fire District, just after 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road for reports of a vehicle being T-boned with a trapped and unconscious driver.

Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle crash between a vehicle and a pickup truck, both with heavy damages. The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped with what appeared to be critical injuries.

Fire crews used hydraulic tools to rescue the driver who was stabilized on the scene and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. An adult male and child in the pickup truck, who were both properly restrained, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials say the driver of the passenger vehicle was not likely wearing a seatbelt.