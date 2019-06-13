Driver faces vehicular homicide, DUI in crash that killed SC mom & daughter

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The driver accused of causing a crash that killed two people on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County faces multiple charges.

20-year-old Noe Joe Guillen-Herrera, of Rhode Island, has been arrested on two charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, serious injury by vehicle and driving under the influence.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning at mile marker 61, authorities say Guillen-Herrera struck one vehicle, causing a domino effect and backing up traffic for several hours.

It resulted in the death of Julia Brazil, of South Carolina, and her 55-year-old daughter, Tammie Stafford.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Guillen-Herrera was traveling southbound in a Honda Accord when he struck a Volvo with four people inside — including Stafford, Brazil, as well as her spouse and son.

The Volvo, driven by Brazil’s son, stopped in the left-hand lanes, and everyone got out to get to a safe place on the shoulder.

That’s when a Dodge Nitro with four others inside hit the Volvo in the road. Then, a Chevy Cruise with 2 occupants hit the Dodge Nitro and Volvo.

A Dodge Ram later hit the Dodge Nitro.

At some point, officials say the two women were hit by one of the vehicles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brazil died at the hospital due to her injuries.

GSP says multiple people were taken to hospitals in Brunswick and Savannah. At least one person, who was in the Dodge Nitro, was seriously injured.

The agency’s Specialized Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service