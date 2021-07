BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A tree fell on a driver in Burton Friday afternoon, but the driver escaped with no injuries.

Another large tree across the street on Bluebird Lane fell and blocked the road. The driver was able to get out of the truck safely and sustained no injures. The second tree caused no reported injuries either.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m.

Burton Fire District urges residents to inspect yards for dead trees or limbs and remove them.