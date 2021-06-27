Driver ejected from vehicle after high-speed chase in Bryan Co. Saturday night

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A driver of a pickup truck was ejected after deputies stopped him during a high-speed chase in Bryan County.

The driver was wanted by the U.S. Marshalls service for Dangerous Drug Violations and sped through a DUI checkpoint, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Deputies said they saw, what they believed to be bags of drugs sticking out of the window when he drove by.

Deputies later searched the truck and found an amount of illegal narcotics. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. and the chase ended in Chatham County.

Deputies said they decided to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) on the truck because of his erratic driving. The truck slid into a ditch and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

BCSO said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to the hospital and remains there.