Driver dies in high-speed Liberty Co. chase

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high-speed chase turned fatal Christmas morning after authorities say a driver refused to stop for Georgia State Patrol.

According to Georgia State Patrol Capt. Thornell King, a trooper was working speed enforcement on Interstate 95 in Liberty County around 11:45 a.m. Friday when his radar detection unit clocked a red Mustang traveling southbound at over 100 mph.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop and began to pursue the Mustang which exited I-95 in Midway. The driver continued to travel into the city, then headed to Richmond Hill before making a U-turn toward Riceboro.

The driver continued to drive in excess of 100 mph till the trooper used the PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver causing the driver to hit a power pole, flip over and collide with the Mustang.

A passenger in the Mustang was ejected during the crash and fled the scene, according to King. He was later arrested on I-95 at the South Newport exit trying to flag down vehicles.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The trooper received a minor injury when his airbag deployed.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the accident.