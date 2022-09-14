SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died after leading police on a chase in Savannah Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the driver failed to stop for a traffic violation at 1:25 p.m. near Chatham Parkway and Veterans Parkway. The driver then drove into oncoming traffic, continuing north in the southbound lanes on Ga-25.

The driver then crashed into two cars near Ogeechee Road at I-516, GSP said. Those in the other cars had minor injuries.

The road is closed and there’s no timeline as to when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.