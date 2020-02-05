Driver denied bond in connection to pursuit that led to death of Long Co. deputy

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – A man arrested in connection to the death of Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman has made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

Jerry Englum was denied bond at the Long County Courthouse in Ludowici.

Jerry Englum

Englum faces multiple charges including Homicide by Vehicle (1st Degree), Fleeing and Attempting to Elude (felony), and Reckless Driving (misdemeanor).

Whiteman was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on Highway 57 near Tibet Road in Ludowici during a pursuit. The pursuit began when officers saw Englum running stop signs. Englum fled after the crash and was later found and arrested.

Lewis Levin of Coastal News Service contributed to this story.