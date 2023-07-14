RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Rincon resident has been convicted on multiple charges for plowing into a parade in June 2022.

Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of 11 charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of fleeing/eluding and officer and one count of obstruction of an officer.

Police said Rodriguez drove through a barricade during Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring Parade,” dodging multiple officers while they sped through nearly a mile of the parade route.

“One individual that was on a float said there were all the adults for that float were actually on the float and the kids were walking next to the float,” said Rincon Police Chief Jonathan Murrell in June 2022. “They literally had to reach down to snatch kids onto the float out of the way of the vehicle.”

Officials said an officer made the decision to drive his car head-on into Rodriguez’s vehicle to stop them.

WSAV is told Rodriguez will be sentenced on Aug. 8.