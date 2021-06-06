Driver charged with shooting jogger, pinning man with car

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have charged a motorist with shooting a jogger and then ramming his car into another man who was taking out his trash.

Anne Worrell says her husband, Andrew, was out for his morning jog Saturday when she got a phone call saying he had been shot in the leg.

Police say they got reports of two more joggers being unsuccessfully targeted by gunfire. Witnesses said the gunshots came from a silver sedan. About three hours later, police were called to an apartment building where they found a man pinned between a pickup truck and a silver sedan that had struck him.

They arrested the driver, 22-year-old Gaelen Newsom, who had shell casings from fired bullets inside his car.