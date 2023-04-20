MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver has been charged with a DUI following a five-vehicle crash on I-95 Wednesday.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash around 2:35 p.m. near Darien.

All five vehicles were traveling southbound when Samuel Harris suddenly braked, almost coming to a stop, GSP said. The four other vehicles involved crashed in a chain reaction.

No injuries were reported.

Harris, 32, of Statesboro, was arrested and charged with DUI, impeding traffic and suspended license.

I-95 southbound was closed for nearly two hours as GSP cleared the scene.