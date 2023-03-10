SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth man is behind bars after allegedly striking a 19-year-old woman and leaving the scene in January.

According to Savannah Police, 30-year-old Ernest Snowden was arrested after police received a tip.

On January 9, Katherine Boegel was crossing Martin Luther King Boulevard in the crosswalk when she was struck by a pickup truck. The truck failed to stop following the crash.

Boegel suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Snowden was booked in the Chatham County Jail on March 8 on charges of felony hit and run, felony serious injury by motor vehicle and felony false report in writing.