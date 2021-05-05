Driver arrested in Midway after highway chase

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver was arrested in Midway Wednesday morning after fleeing from a deputy, leading law enforcement on a chase and damaging property, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Lt. Anthony Brown attempted to pull over a Honda Accord on Highway 119 around 8 a.m. The driver — later identified as Ashton Barclay, 21, of Florida — was failing to maintain his lane and driving in a reckless manner.

According to the sheriff’s office, Barclay failed to stop for the deputy and continued his “reckless actions,” at times forcing other vehicles off of the roadway.

Because of the risk to the public, the sheriff’s office began pursuing the vehicle with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.

Eventually, law enforcement used the PIT maneuver, or pursuit intervention technique, to stop the vehicle. Barclay was then taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Barclay’s actions resulted in property damage at more than one location in the Midway area.