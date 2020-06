SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police announced an arrest linked to an August deadly car crash.

Officials charged Samuel Blalock on June 3 with homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.

According to police, Blalock was behind the wheel of a car involved in a crash on August 29, 2019 that resulted in the death of Syan Forde, 20.

Investigators say Blalock was driving a Mazda RX8 when he collided with Forde’s vehicle at the intersection of Airways Avenue and Ida J. Gadsen Drive.