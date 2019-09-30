Driver accused in deadly 2016 DUI pleads guilty

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man accused in a drunken crash on Hilton Head Island that led to a doctor’s death has pleaded guilty.

Richard Alford admitted to felony DUI and felony hit and run in a Beaufort County Court Monday morning.



It’s in connection with a crash in 2016.

That’s when 67-year-old Alford hit Jeff Garske who was riding his bike on the eastbound shoulder near Marshland Road at the Cross Island Parkway.

Alford left that scene after hitting Garske. Another driver tracked Alford back to his home, where he was questioned and later arrested.

Weeks after that accident, Alford was out on bail and got arrested again for DUI.

A judge revoked his bond soon after that.

Alford could get up to 50 years in prison. He will be sentenced the week of Nov. 18.