Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), deputies arrested Malik Bostick on charges of attempted murder linked to a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

JCSO says deputies responded Wednesday to the Mitchelville community to a drive-by shooting call. A 10 year old boy was struck in the leg by a bullet while he was getting ready for bed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

JCSO says Bostick faces a charge for the attempted murder of the six people who were inside of the house where the 10 year old was shot.

Bostick also faces a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus shared the following statement on the JCSO’s facebook page regarding Bostick’s arrest.

“Violence will NOT be tolerated here. As your Sheriff, my staff and I will make sure that justice is served. Thank you for your support and pray for the 10 year old boy and his family. “

