Drive-by shooting on Hilton Head Island has neighbor concerned, angry

Tamberly Thompson reached out to News 3 to try and get answers and some help finding who is responsible

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – There is a concern and in some cases fear among the residents of one Hilton Head Island community.

Tamberly Thompson reached out to News 3 after someone fired shots into a home nearby. It happened at the Bridgetown Apartments Monday night.

“All we heard was pow pow pow pow,” she said. “We had no idea what it was.”

Neighbors say they heard 10 shots ringing out next to their door just after 10 p.m.

“You see that hole there? You see that hole above that window?” Thompson pointe out. “Somebody come down Leg O Mutton Road shooting at this house, hitting it. We counted somewhere upward of eight times and there are three more by the front door.”

Thompson can point out every bullet hole that came from an apparent drive-by shooting next door to her home.

“It never really crossed our mind that we were having gunfire shot at a building where kids sleep. Where right next store there are babies that sleep,” said an emotional Thompson. “This is not Chicago or a big city, this is small Hilton Head.”

The small holes from those bullets now litter the side of the condos.

“That was meant for harm. That was meant for somebody’s death,” believes Thompson.

She says it’s a sight that scares her.

“I walk my dog through here at night. People park right there at night,” Thompson said.

“Just five minutes before all this happened my roommate was coming through just to get to the house,” she continued. “I can’t let my babies ride their bicycles out here. “

Thompson reached out for help not just because she’s frightened — she’s angry.

“People made fun of me because I wanted to put this on the news,” said a tearful Thompson. “But I have to let you know why does somebody have to get killed in order to get someone to stand up and say, ‘What the hell are y’all doing.'”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said this is the second incident of this type in the past three days. The other was on Squire Pope Road.

Deputies are now investigating the possibility of a link between these two shootings. Investigators say they are stepping up their efforts to make sure that everyone in this area is safe and whoever is responsible is brought to justice.

“I’m not letting some rodent run me out this is my home that’s why I’m talking out and telling everybody,” Thompson said, adding, “I don’t know what your beef is with them but we ain’t got nothing to do with it.

“Y’all need to take that elsewhere or just stop altogether.”