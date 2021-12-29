Drive-by shooting leaves 5-year-old dead in Jasper County, deputies say

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A 5-year-old boy was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Jasper County Tuesday, according to police.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says the shooting happened in the Wagon Branch area. DeAndre Robinson was taken to the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville where the boy later died.

No further details were released.

A GoFundMe was created to raise money for the boy’s funeral costs.

JCSO continues to investigate the shooting and urges anyone with information to call 843-726-7519, 843-726-7779, or Crime Stopper at 843-554-1111.