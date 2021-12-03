Downtown shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries, Savannah Police investigate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) investigates a downtown shooting that sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says officers responded to a shooting in the area of West Congress Street and Jefferson Street.

Police discovered a 23-year old male gunshot victim at the scene. Police say the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the shooting may be connected to an earlier altercation.

SPD asks anyone with information to contact police by calling the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward. CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”