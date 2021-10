JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A double murder trial is in session in Jasper County Tuesday.

Bruce Speaks and Shantay Jenkins were killed October 2015 in the Purrysburg area of Hardeeville. Speaks and Jenkins’ bodies were found burned and unrecognizable inside a burnt car.

Police arrested 21-year-old Antonio “Santonio” Nieves in Hardeeville. Nieves was charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.