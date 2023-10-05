SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 10 million people a year are abused by an intimate partner. However, many people are still unclear of what domestic violence is or have a clear understanding of the risks.

Experts say the cycle of abuse can often start with a child who witnesses violence in the home. If the child is an extrovert, they may take their frustrations to school and act out, sometimes becoming a bully. If the child is introverted, seeing abuse in the home can condition that young person to accept bad behavior. Unless a child gets help, they could carry these conditions into adulthood, setting the stage for them to become an abuser or a target.

In an adult relationship, abuse often starts out with minor transgressions like name-calling or other demeaning behavior. Doretha Rice from SAFE Shelter Savannah says this is known as the “tension stage” and if it’s tolerated, the abuser may uptick to the physical stage. They may slam doors, throw things, or push/shove a victim.

One red flag experts say to watch out for, is an abuser putting their hands around a victim’s neck. This is one of the markers of lethality, and it should be taken as a very dangerous signal of more violence to come.

Once the household becomes physically abusive, the victim starts to isolate and withdraw from family, friends, co-workers, or church members because they don’t want their people to know what’s happening at home. A victim may become depressed and anxious. Often, they develop PTSD. Still, victims may remain silent. People close to the victim may start to realize what’s going on, but often they just don’t know what to do.

Shannon Bates with SAFE Shelter says rather than offering advice, the best thing to do is listen, and be ready to act when the victim is ready to seek help. “They can be there as a resource to say I understand what you’re going through, you may or may not be ready to leave but I’m here to listen and I’m here to help when you need me”

Rice says on average, it takes women seven attempts to successfully leave an abusive relationship. Two of the biggest reasons victims stay is because of children, and finances. Because of the isolation and shame that comes along with abuse, the victim may not feel like they have anywhere to go. Oftentimes, the abuser has power and control over the victim to keep them from making connections with others. This helps keep the bad behavior a secret, and it limits the victim’s access to allies.

When a victim decides to leave, it’s important to have a safe exit strategy. This includes taking an inventory of what to gather, and a plan on how to escape without risk of violence. Every situation is different, so exit strategies will vary according to the victim’s specific needs. Women’s shelters are ready 24/7 to help a victim who wants to get out. They will assist with an exit plan, filing protective orders, and providing a safe place for victims, and their children.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive home, make a call. There are resources. Help is available. Stop the cycle of abuse before it affects the next generation.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The contact number at SAFE Shelter is 912-629-8888.

If a victim is in immediate danger, call 911.