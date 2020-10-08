Domestic dispute prompts deputy response to school in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a domestic dispute that prompted a 911 call to a local school.

Deputies responded Thursday afternoon to the K-8 Metter Elementary-Middle School Complex for a report of a person with a firearm on campus.

The sheriff’s office determined an ongoing domestic dispute ended up on school property. No firearm was located.

The students, faculty and staff on campus weren’t in danger during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

