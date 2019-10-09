DNA Evidence links man on the run with series of Lowcountry burglaries

The search is on for a suspect on the run in the Lowcountry.

Technology has helped identify the man, who Beaufort County Sheriff’s describe as a serial burglar.

Paul Matson is wanted on three counts of burglary and three counts of petty larceny.

Matson is accused of breaking into and stealing from three different Sun City homes from February through April.

The worst part is the 54-year-old Matson is their neighbor in the development.

DNA collected from those three sites, Honesty Lane, Humbert Court, and Stratford Village Way, analyzed the evidence and matched with known offenders and was connected back to Matson.

Sheriff’s Office DNA analysts uploaded the unknown male’s profile to the Combined DNA Index System—CODIS—where it was searched against the DNA profiles of known offenders in the database. The CODIS search yielded a match to 54-year-old Paul Matson, who was identified as a resident of Sun City and a person of interest in the burglary investigations.

“It is not so hard to try and identify a subject from a burglary, sometimes we get tips, persons of interest. but to actually confirm that person through DNA is putting it at a new level right there,” said Major Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “You get tips all the time but to get a DNA match on 3 different cases from the same subject, that’s good evidence.”

Paul Matson is wanted on six arrest warrants stemming from the Sun City burglaries. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5′ 08″ tall, 150 pounds. Matson is balding with gray facial hair. He has no motor vehicles registered in South Carolina. Anyone with information on Matson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.