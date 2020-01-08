Dive crews pull car from pond after Bloomingdale chase

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews pulled a vehicle out of a retention pond in Bloomingdale Wednesday morning after a crash Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 8 p.m., a juvenile boy was driving a car trying to elude GSP deputies. He crashed into a sign and drove into a retention pond at Jimmy Deloach Parkway and Highway 80.

The driver got out of the car and was taken into custody. He suffered minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Safety Dive Team recovered the car from the water and towed it away. The scene was cleared just after 11 a.m.