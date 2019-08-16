Disgraced Chatham County Chief Probate Clerk faces new charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The disgraced former chief clerk of Chatham County’s probate court is facing a new set of charges.

Kim Birge will finish her 2015 federal sentence on mail fraud in December 29, 2019, and January 2020 will bring a new trial on dozens of state charges being brought by the District Attorney. Birge returned to Chatham County for a bond hearing and arraignment in connection with the new local case in Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

There are 39 charges being leveled against the 65-year-old, including racketeering, theft by taking, and violation of oath by a public officer.

The indictment alleges Birge forged and altered paperwork to steal money between January 2009 and June 2011. Birge had access to bank accounts controlled by the probate court and the crimes alleged in the state’s case were reportedly uncovered after her federal conviction in 2015.

Birge’s bond was set at $50,000, but she remains in custody to finish serving her sentence on her federal conviction after pleading guilty.

Her trial is expected to begin sometime in January after her release from the federal women’s prison in Alderson, West Virginia in late December.

There is a motion hearing in this case scheduled before Judge David L. Cavender at 9:30 am on November 25, 2019. The trial docket call is December 16, 2019, but is expected to be pushed back to the New Year, after Birge completes her federal prison sentence.