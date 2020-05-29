DHEC warns of scams targeting WIC recipients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) advised participants of the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program to be wary of phishing and fraud attempts targeting the program’s recipients.

DHEC says a particular phishing scam involves text messages instructing victims to mail in their eWIC card with the passcode to reload their benefits.

DHEC does not need your eWIC card or passcode to reload your benefits. Officials say to never send your passcode or mail your card to anyone.

DHEC says individuals who suspect they are being targeted or suspect fraud should contact their local WIC office. The DHEC also advises complaints can be made to local law enforcement agencies as well.

DHEC also recommends you monitor your eWIC accounts for changes you do not recognize.