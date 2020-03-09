DHEC investigating seventh possible case of COVID-19 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating a seventh possible case of COVID-19, the agency announced today.

DHEC says a Camden man tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. He was not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. The agency says the man had direct contact with a previously announced presumptive positive case.

Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss COVID-19 in the state. Watch the full presser above.

DHEC said there is evidence of community spread, but urged the public not to panic. McMaster said South Carolinians should continue their regular routines and practice good hygiene.

“We not have evidence of community spread that’s likely to be causing these initial cases in Camden and Kershaw County, and the risk of spread to other communities is possible, as seen in other states across the country,” Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist, said. “We are working with the CDC and state and local officials to limit community spread, while continuing with our protocol for identifying travel-related cases in the state.”

DHEC said there is no reason for schools to close or for people who are not sick to self-quarantine.

MUSC announced its online platform last week, where South Carolinians can consult with a doctor for free if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Click here.

