DHEC investigating 1 new possible case of COVID-19 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating one new possible case of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, the agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

The new case is a woman from Lancaster County. At this time, DHEC says there is no known travel outside the state or known contact with another case. The woman’s samples tested positive at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. She is currently hospitalized and isolated.

The woman’s case is considered presumptive positive until the results are confirmed by the CDC.

“Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”

DHEC has tested 51 people for COVID-19, which includes the eight presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases.

DHEC is advising South Carolina residents to continue to maintain their daily routines and take basic precautions to protect themselves from illness. Anyone showing symptoms should call their doctor or use the MUSC free telehealth screening service.

