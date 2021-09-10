DHEC finds rabid raccoon in Hardeeville, 2 dogs exposed

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says it found a rabid raccoon in Hardeeville.

DHEC says two dogs were exposed but no people are thought to had been exposed to the raccoon. The two dogs are being quarantined.

“Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets,” says DHEC Rabies Program Team Leader, Terri McCollister. “In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus.”

DHEC confirmed the positive rabies test Thursday, marking the first in Jasper County this year. The Palmetto State averages 148 cases of rabies per year, DHEC said.

DHEC urges anyone who thinks they came in contact with the rabid raccoon to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Beaufort office at 843-846-1030.