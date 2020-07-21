DEVELOPING: Yemassee homicide suspect taken into custody

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are responding to the scene of a homicide in Yemassee.

According to the Yemassee Police Department, officers arrived just after 4:40 p.m. at the 100 block of Likita Ln.

One suspect was taken into custody, and at this time, the department says there is no threat to the public.

Residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence in the area for the next several hours. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is en route with their crime scene unit.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.