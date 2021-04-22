DEVELOPING: Teen injured in Glennville shooting

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 15-year-old was flown to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a shooting in Glennville.

According to Tattnall County Sheriff Kyle Sapp, the incident took place at an apartment complex on East Pecan Road, injuring the teenager.

Officials say it appears the teen then drove to a gas station on the 500 block of Veterans Parkway.

Inside of the station, Sapp says the teenager collapsed. He was then medevaced to Memorial Health in Savannah.

At this time, the teen’s condition is not known.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.