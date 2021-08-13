Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff on Derenne Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A suspect barricaded on Derenne Avenue Friday has been taken into custody, police confirm.

Early Friday evening, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 2200 block of Derenne Avenue, along with SWAT and partner agencies.

Authorities blocked off surrounding streets as they attempted to reach the suspect.

Police respond to barricaded suspect on Derenne Avenue (WSAV’s Tyler Smiley)

A short time later, just after 6 p.m., the individual was taken into custody. According to SPD, the suspect surrendered.

Further details on the suspect were not immediately provided.

SPD says the public can expect officers to remain in the area for some time.