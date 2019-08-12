UPDATE: Hilton Head post office all-clear, coins found in suspicious package

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The sheriff’s office has cleared a package that a Hilton Head resident believed to be suspicious.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Monday morning a male resident brought the package to the United States Post Office at 10 Bow Circle, advising employees he suspected it contained a bomb.

Employees brought the package outside and called law enforcement to investigate.

BCSO’s Bomb Team responded and determined the package was safe.

The team discovered rare coins inside the package. It’s unclear at this time whether they were mailed to the man by mistake.

Original story:

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious package found at the United States Post Office, 10 Bow Circle, on Hilton Head Island.



The area has been closed off and the BCSO’s Explosive Ordinance Team/Bomb Team is responding.



You are urged to avoid the area, until the package is examined and cleared.



News 3 will provide further updates as information becomes available.