Suspicious death investigation underway after body found on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area off of Woodhaven Drive Monday.

Officials say a landscaper found his body around 10 a.m. behind Hilton Head Island’s Holy Family Catholic Church on Pope Avenue.

Details are limited at this time, but investigators have determined his death was suspicious in nature.

There is a soup kitchen that operates nearby, but BCSO says they do not believe the person was homeless.

Anyone with information on the case can call the Beaufort County Dispatch Center at 843-524-2777. Tips can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or online here.