DEVELOPING: Standoff at Port Wentworth apartment complex

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A person has barricaded himself inside his residence at Rice Creek Apartments in Port Wentworth, officials say.

A Chatham County spokeswoman said the individual, refusing to come out of the apartment, “is considered a danger to others and has access to firearms.”

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and Port Wentworth Police Department are asking residents to shelter in place and the public to avoid the apartment complex.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.