DEVELOPING: SPD investigates Yamacraw Village shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Yamacraw Village late Thursday morning.
According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim was taken to Memorial Health by a private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.
SPD says the shooting took place around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Bryan and Fahm streets.
The victim has been identified as a male, but details on his condition and age are not yet known.
A spokesperson for the police department says officers are still collecting information on the incident, and further information is not available at this time.
WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.