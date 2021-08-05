DEVELOPING: SPD investigates Yamacraw Village shooting

Officers on scene near Bryan and Fahm streets (WSAV’s Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Yamacraw Village late Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim was taken to Memorial Health by a private vehicle before officers arrived at the scene.

SPD says the shooting took place around 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of Bryan and Fahm streets.

Officers on scene near Bryan and Fahm streets (WSAV’s Art Ottimo)

The victim has been identified as a male, but details on his condition and age are not yet known.

A spokesperson for the police department says officers are still collecting information on the incident, and further information is not available at this time.

WSAV News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.