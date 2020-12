SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are on the scene of a shooting in the Windsor Forest area.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Woodley Drive.

News 3 is told an individual, described only as a male, received a non-life-threatening injury to his leg area.

No word yet on any suspects.

This story is developing.