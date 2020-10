SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a suspicious package found on Whitaker Street Tuesday is not a threat to the public.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) closed down the street after 11 a.m. between Gaston and W. Bolton streets to investigate the package.

Just before noon, SPD reopened the area.

“The item was determined to not be a public safety risk,” the department tweeted.