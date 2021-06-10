DEVELOPING: Shooting at Atlanta-area mall

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta-area mall Thursday afternoon.

WXIA reports one person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after the incident at South Lake Mall, according to the chief of the Morrow Fire Department.

Details on that person’s condition have not been released.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the investigation is being led by Morrow police with assistance from law enforcement in Clayton County.

