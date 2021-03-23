DEVELOPING: Police search for armed suspect in Southbridge area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An armed suspect is believed to be on the run in the Myrtlewood Crossing area of Southbridge, Chatham County Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male with long hair, wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and gray sweatpants. CCPD said they believe the suspect is armed and urge residents to be cautious.

Details are limited, but police say the suspect fled from Georgia State Patrol officers. The Chatham County Police Department and local agencies are assisting in the search.

“Anyone who believes they have spotted the suspect should not approach him, but should call 9-1-1 immediately,” Chatham County Police said.

