SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle near Forsyth Park Thursday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), someone noticed a “suspicious vehicle” at the intersection of West Huntington and Whitaker streets and called police.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers arrived to find a person deceased inside the vehicle.

Detectives remain on scene at this time.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you updates.