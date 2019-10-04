Suspect in Effingham Co. standoff surrenders to authorities

GUYTON, Ga. (WSAV) – An Effingham County man has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement early Friday morning.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) responded to the 100 block of Cornelia Court, just after 2 a.m. for a welfare check.

According to ECSO, as deputies attempted to make contact with the subject, shots were fired through the door. Deputies returned fire and waited.

Karl Jarlbrink

The suspect, Karl Jarlbrink barricaded himself inside his home.

Authorities moved residents out of danger and the Special Response Team responded to the scene.

Officials used non-lethal gas for several hours in an attempt to bring Jarlbrink out.

Finally, non-lethal rounds were fired and Jarlbrink was successfully removed from the home and taken into custody.

Jarlbrink faces charges including multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer aggravated assault and reckless conduct. ECSO says more charges could be pending.