Man arrested in Whitemarsh Island shooting that left woman dead

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a shooting on Whitemarsh Island that left a woman dead early Wednesday morning.

CCPD says officers were called to the 100 block of Forestay Court in the Battery Point subdivision just after 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased female with an apparent gunshot wound.

Christopher Hall

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Samantha Sams.

Witnesses on the scene told detectives there was an altercation between Sams and 34-year-old Christopher Hall. Hall and Sams knew each other, and detectives say this was not a random shooting.

Police have charged Hall with one count of Aggravated Battery. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained during the incident. He was then released and taken to the Chatham County Detention Center.

CCPD says all parties involved have been accounted for by police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional charges against Hall are possible.

News 3 will have updates.