Armed man accused of running from GSP in Candler County arrested

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – An armed suspect accused of running from Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in Candler County is now in custody after a nightlong search, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pursuit began Wednesday night when authorities tried to stop the suspect for speeding. According to GSP, he refused and led law enforcement on a pursuit heading into Candler County from Laurens County on Interstate 16.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), as their deputies were heading out to help, they were alerted the chase ended around mile marker 97 and gunshots were fired.

The suspect ran away from his vehicle into the woods nearby, CCSO said. GSP added that he was seen running away with a handgun.

Law enforcement is actively searching for an armed person who ran from Georgia State Patrol near I-16 mm97 and cool springs church road. The individual is described as a black male, white t shirt, camouflage pants. He is considered armed and dan… https://t.co/5AZacAIJwh — CandlerSheriff's Ofc (@candlersheriff) September 30, 2021

Multiple law enforcement officers responded to the scene to help search for the suspect overnight.

Officials say around 8 a.m. Thursday, CCSO received a tip about a suspicious person in the search area.

Deputies, along with GSP, responded to the call and apprehended Anthony McQuarters off of Cool Springs Church Road. According to the sheriff’s office, multiple weapons were recovered at the time of his arrest.

“Sheriff John Miles would like to thank everyone who assisted in the dangerous incident, including our law enforcement partners and the citizens that called in the tips,” CCSO stated.

The 28-year-old was taken to the Candler County Jail. Booking records show he faces charges of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. GSP says additional charges are pending.

Anyone with further information on the incident can call the sheriff’s office crime tip line at 912-685-8649 or email tips@candlersheriff.com.

