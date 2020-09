SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Frazier Homes apartment complex.

Officers responded to the scene Tuesday around 8 p.m. Several cruisers were seen at Henry Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

News 3 is told a man was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

No word on any suspects.

This story is developing.