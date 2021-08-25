DEVELOPING: Man sent to hospital after Hinesville shooting

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the corner of Palm Drive and E.G. Miles Parkway.

According to police, the man was driving in the parking lot of a service station in the area when he was shot.

He was taken to the Liberty Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.