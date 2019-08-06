DEVELOPING: Man found dead on River Street; 1 person detained

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead on River Street early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 12:15 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of River Street where they found “an adult male deceased.” They say one person has been detained for questioning in connection with the investigation.

courtesy Savannah Police Department

SPD has closed off Bay Street between Price and East Broad streets and East Broad and President streets while detectives investigate. The closures are expected to remain in place for about two hours.

Guests who are staying at the Marriott Hotel can use the intersection of East Broad and President streets for access.

This story is developing. News 3 will provide further updates.