GBI identifies victim, suspects in Ellabell murder

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are releasing more details about a murder that happened Wednesday afternoon at a convenience store in Ellabell.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), around 2:30 p.m. deputies with the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Zip N Food Store on Black Black Creek Church Road and Highway 204 for a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Kevin Jermaine Johnson, 39, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The GBI says the incident began as a verbal dispute in the parking lot and escalated to a physical altercation between Johnson, 36-year-old Wandell Hills, Jr., and Tavarus Brown, 38.

Authorities say Hills drew a gun that was exchanged between him and Brown.

Ultimately, according to the GBI, Johnson was shot multiple times before running into the store where he was shot “several more times.”

Hills and Brown fled the scene but were apprehended by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Hill faces charges of Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. Brown is charged with Party to the Crime of Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

The GBI continues to investigate. Anyone with information related to the case can contact the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 912-653-3800 or the GBI Region 5 Office at 912-871-1121.