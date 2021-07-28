DEVELOPING: Downtown Savannah Hyatt evacuated due to bomb threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a bomb threat at the Hyatt in downtown Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), hotel management has evacuated the building, located on Bay Street.

Guests have been moved to Ellis Square as Chatham County Sheriff’s Office works to clear the hotel.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the police department issued an alert concerning traffic in the area. Bay and River streets remain closed to all traffic from Barnard to Drayton streets at this time.

#SPDAlert Bay Street and River Street at both closed to all traffic from Barnard to Drayton while officers investigate a possible incident. Please avoid the area. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 29, 2021

The public is urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates online and on-air.