DEVELOPING: Deadly shooting in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Garden City.

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Garden City Police say two people were shot near the Texaco Gas Station on Highway 80 at 6th Street.

One victim was shot in the chest and the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital where one died.

Their identities have not yet been released. No arrests have been made at this time.

Just last week, News 3 spoke with Councilman Rick Lassiter who says Garden City has had 27 shootings and four homicides this year.

Tuesday’s marks the city’s 28th shooting and fifth homicide.

Chief Gilbert Ballard says he’s turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

